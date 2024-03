GRUENHEIDE, Germany (Reuters) - Tesla's German plant near Berlin, which has been down since March 5 because far-left extremists carried out an arson attack on a near-by power pylone, will resume operations next week, the head of the plant's works council said on Friday.

"We will restart the factory next week," Michaela Schmitz told a gathering of workers at the production site, known as a Gigafactory, adding that employees would receive information about the restart soon.

She did not provide additional information on the potential timing of a restart.

(Reporting by Oliver Barth; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)