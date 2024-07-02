July 02, 2024 at 05:00 am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla's June sales of China-made electric vehicles fell 24.2% from a year earlier to 71,007, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday.

Deliveries of the U.S. automaker's China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles fell 2.2% from May levels.

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean lineups of EVs and plug-in hybrids, sold 340,211 passenger vehicles in June, up 35.2% year on year.

