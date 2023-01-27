Tesla's Musk met top Biden officials on EVs in Washington Friday

(Adds details and background, confirmation from Musk, changes
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief
Executive Elon Musk met two top White House officials on Friday
in Washington to discuss how the car maker and Democratic
President Joe Biden could work together to advance electric
vehicle production and speed electrification of U.S. vehicle
networks.
Musk met John Podesta, a Democratic stalwart who serves as
Biden's senior advisor for clean energy innovation, and Mitch
Landrieu, who oversees infrastructure spending, a White House
spokesperson told Reuters.
"John Podesta and Mitch Landrieu met with Elon Musk to
discuss shared goals around electrification and how the
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act can
advance electric vehicle production and charging as well as the
broader cause of electrification," the White House spokesperson
said.
Musk responded on Twitter to a link to an earlier version of
this story with "True."
A Reuters witness on Friday saw Podesta, Landrieu and Musk
entering a downtown building that houses both Tesla's Washington
lobbying operation and the Center for American Progress, a think
tank Podesta founded. Landrieu and Podesta left about half an
hour later and did not answer questions.
Musk left about 45 minutes after Podesta and Landrieu. He
too ignored questions from a Reuters reporter.
BIDEN, MUSK TENSIONS
Relations have often seemed antagonistic between Biden, who
has pushed for companies to use union labor, and Musk, who has
pushed to keep unions out of his factories.
Musk called Biden "a damp sock puppet in human form"
last year after Biden highlighted EV production by GM and Ford
in a tweet but left out Tesla.
Biden only publicly acknowledged the role of Tesla in
U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing over a year after taking
office, after Musk repeatedly complained about being ignored.
In June, Biden compared Tesla unfavorably to Ford and
sarcastically wished Musk "lots of luck" on his "trip to the
moon" after the billionaire expressed reservations about the
economy.
Still, Musk has long-standing important relationships
with the U.S. government, and those have continued under the
Biden administration.
Tesla has benefited from tax subsidies given to buyers
of its electric vehicles while SpaceX, Musk's rocket company,
has contracts worth billions of dollars to deliver astronauts
and cargo to and from the International Space Station, and to
build a moon lander.
U.S. consumers who bought Teslas became eligible again this
month for up to $7,500 in consumer tax credits, under the $430
billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last August.
An earlier tax credit for Tesla buyers expired after the
automaker sold its first 200,000 vehicles in the United States.
The law imposes requirements that EVs receiving the tax
credits must be North American-made. There are also caps on
vehicle prices and income for buyers who are eligible for the
credits.
The law also sets new battery sourcing restrictions expected
to take effect in March. It also includes new U.S. battery
production credits that Musk said earlier this week could have
significant benefits to the company.
