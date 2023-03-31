Advanced search
Tesla's Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier - sources
RE
02:57aExclusive-Tesla's Musk planning to visit China, seeking meeting with premier -sources
RE
12:08aExpert: Sales of carmakers could increase by up to ten percent
DP
Tesla's Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier - sources

03/31/2023 | 03:44am EDT
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is making plans to visit China as early as April and is seeking a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang, two people with knowledge of planning for the trip told Reuters.

The exact timing of the visit is subject to Li Qiang's availability, one of the sources said.

Tesla and China's State Council Information Office did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Friday.

China is Tesla's second-largest market after the United States and its Shanghai plant is the electric carmaker's largest production hub.

A visit by Musk would mark his first visit to China since the COVID-19 pandemic and since Xi Jinping secured a third term as China's president. Before Li became premier in March, he served as Shanghai's party secretary where he oversaw the construction and opening of the Tesla factory.

Musk last visited China in early 2020, when he set the internet abuzz by dancing on stage during an event at the Shanghai factory. But he has continued to deliver virtual speeches at forums such as China's World Internet Conference.

Li and Musk have met before, at the 2019 opening of the Shanghai plant. In 2020, they participated in online meetings where Musk thanked the then-Shanghai party secretary for supporting the plant's operations during the pandemic's outbreak, according to local media reports.

Musk's planned visit also comes as China is trying to woo more foreign investment to help shore up an economy battered by three years of COVID curbs.

Li has been at the forefront of that effort, speaking over the past week at business events attended by the likes of Apple Inc's Tim Cook and Pfizer's Albert Bourla. (Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Writing by Kevin Krolicki and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
