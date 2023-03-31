Tesla's Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier - sources

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - Tesla
Chief Executive Elon Musk is making plans to visit China as
early as April and is seeking a meeting with China's Premier Li
Qiang, two people with knowledge of planning for the trip told
Reuters.
The exact timing of the visit is subject to Li Qiang's
availability, one of the sources said.
Tesla and China's State Council Information Office did not
immediately reply to requests for comment on Friday.
China is Tesla's second-largest market after the United
States and its Shanghai plant is the electric carmaker's largest
production hub.
A visit by Musk would mark his first visit to China since
the COVID-19 pandemic and since Xi Jinping secured a third term
as China's president. Before Li became premier in March, he
served as Shanghai's party secretary where he oversaw the
construction and opening of the Tesla factory.
Musk last visited China in early 2020, when he set the
internet abuzz by dancing on stage during an event at the
Shanghai factory. But he has continued to deliver virtual
speeches at forums such as China's World Internet Conference.
Li and Musk have met before, at the 2019 opening of the
Shanghai plant. In 2020, they participated in online meetings
where Musk thanked the then-Shanghai party secretary for
supporting the plant's operations during the pandemic's
outbreak, according to local media reports.
Musk's planned visit also comes as China is trying to woo
more foreign investment to help shore up an economy battered by
three years of COVID curbs.
Li has been at the forefront of that effort, speaking over
the past week at business events attended by the likes of Apple
Inc's Tim Cook and Pfizer's Albert Bourla.
