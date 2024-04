April 19 (Reuters) - Tesla chief Elon Musk said he was postponing his planned trip to India, where he was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," Musk posted late on Friday on his social media platform X. (Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)