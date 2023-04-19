Tesla's margins drop on aggressive discounting, shares fall

The electric car maker missed analysts estimates for first-quarter total gross margin in results reported after the market close Wednesday.

In the U.S. alone Tesla slashed prices four times between January and March, sacrificing its industry-leading margin to maintain its dominance in the U.S. and catch up with rival BYD in China - its second-largest market.

Since then it has cut prices in the U.S. twice more including this week on some Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

So far, a murky economic outlook has meant that CEO Elon Musk's plan to ride out a recession with price cuts and lower production costs has not been enough to make up for strained consumer spending on big-ticket items.

Analysts say, however, that Tesla may need to cut prices further, pressured by an ongoing price war especially in China and to prop up demand for its aging line-up of models even as its new factories in Berlin and Texas churn out cars.

Tesla on Wednesday reiterated that it expects to see deliveries of around 1.8 million vehicles this year. Net profit fell 25 percent from the year earlier period.

Shares of Tesla fell nearly four percent in after-hours trading.