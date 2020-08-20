Tesla's soaring stock cracks $2,000 ahead of share split

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc surged past
the $2,000 mark on Thursday for the first time as the electric
car maker extended its recent rally ahead of an upcoming share
split.
The company's stock closed at a record high $2,001.83, up
6.6% for the day.
With many investors betting Tesla will be added to the S&P
500 after a strong quarterly report last month, the stock
has surged over 300% in 2020.
The stock has jumped 45% just since Aug. 11, when Tesla
announced a five-for-one stock split, with shareholders of
record on Aug. 21 receiving four additional shares for each
share they own, distributed after the close of trading on Aug.
28.
Thursday's surge put Tesla's stock market value at $372
billion, greater than all but seven of the S&P 500's components.
Tesla's stock is among the highest priced, per share, on
Wall Street, and the Palo Alto, California-based company has
said it was looking to make its shares more accessible to
employees and investors.
However, with Robinhood and other brokerages increasingly
letting customers by fractions of individual shares, the benefit
of stock splits has become less obvious, making Tesla's rally
following the announcement of its stock split surprising to some
professional investors.
Tesla's stock is currently priced at an exceedingly high 148
times expected earnings, according to Refinitiv, and that
valuation will not be affected by the upcoming stock split.
Tesla will start rolling out "made-in-China" Model Y
vehicles at its factory in Shanghai starting in 2021, the Global
Times tweeted on Thursday, citing an unnamed executive.
Investors expect important announcements when Tesla holds
its long-awaited Battery Day on Sept. 22, the same day as
its annual shareholder meeting.
The company is expected to present battery innovations, with
analysts at Morgan Stanley predicting a company announcement on
supplying “superior” battery packs to the auto industry.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Tina
Bellon
Editing by Alistair Bell and Lisa Shumaker)