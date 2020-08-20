Log in
Tesla's soaring stock cracks $2,000 ahead of share split

08/20/2020 | 04:54pm EDT

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc surged past the $2,000 mark on Thursday for the first time as the electric car maker extended its recent rally ahead of an upcoming share split.

The company's stock closed at a record high $2,001.83, up 6.6% for the day.

With many investors betting Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 after a strong quarterly report last month, the stock has surged over 300% in 2020.

The stock has jumped 45% just since Aug. 11, when Tesla announced a five-for-one stock split, with shareholders of record on Aug. 21 receiving four additional shares for each share they own, distributed after the close of trading on Aug. 28.

Thursday's surge put Tesla's stock market value at $372 billion, greater than all but seven of the S&P 500's components.

Tesla's stock is among the highest priced, per share, on Wall Street, and the Palo Alto, California-based company has said it was looking to make its shares more accessible to employees and investors.

However, with Robinhood and other brokerages increasingly letting customers by fractions of individual shares, the benefit of stock splits has become less obvious, making Tesla's rally following the announcement of its stock split surprising to some professional investors.

Tesla's stock is currently priced at an exceedingly high 148 times expected earnings, according to Refinitiv, and that valuation will not be affected by the upcoming stock split.

Tesla will start rolling out "made-in-China" Model Y vehicles at its factory in Shanghai starting in 2021, the Global Times tweeted on Thursday, citing an unnamed executive.

Investors expect important announcements when Tesla holds its long-awaited Battery Day on Sept. 22, the same day as its annual shareholder meeting.

The company is expected to present battery innovations, with analysts at Morgan Stanley predicting a company announcement on supplying “superior” battery packs to the auto industry.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Tina Bellon Editing by Alistair Bell and Lisa Shumaker)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 27739.73 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.11% 50.8 Delayed Quote.0.49%
NASDAQ 100 1.40% 11477.048747 Delayed Quote.29.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.06% 11264.953571 Delayed Quote.24.23%
S&P 500 0.32% 3385.51 Delayed Quote.4.46%
TESLA, INC. 6.56% 2001.83 Delayed Quote.349.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 709 M - -
Net income 2020 1 019 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 371x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 350 B 350 B -
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 8,46x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 1 304,76 $
Last Close Price 1 878,53 $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target -30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.349.05%350 086
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.17%190 264
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.88%87 410
DAIMLER AG-13.06%54 638
BMW AG-20.36%44 956
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.33%44 378
