Tesla : says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday Chief
Executive Officer Elon Musk's total compensation for 2020 was
nil, compared to $23,760 in 2019.
The electric-car maker also said https://bit.ly/3iFUdzg in a
regulatory filing finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn's total
compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got
in 2019.
Tesla added "Technoking of Tesla" to Musk's list of official
titles in a regulatory filing in March that also named Kirkhorn
"Master of Coin." (https://reut.rs/3iLUKzu)
The pay package of Musk, who is also a major shareholder and
CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, requires Tesla's market
capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising
targets.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that billionaire Musk
will be also subject of a biography by Walter Isaacson, the U.S.
author who penned a best-selling tome on Apple co-founder Steve
Jobs.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)