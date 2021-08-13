Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
08/13 05:25:49 pm
728.85 USD   +0.91%
Tesla : says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil

08/13/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's total compensation for 2020 was nil, compared to $23,760 in 2019.

The electric-car maker also said https://bit.ly/3iFUdzg in a regulatory filing finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn's total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019.

Tesla added "Technoking of Tesla" to Musk's list of official titles in a regulatory filing in March that also named Kirkhorn "Master of Coin." (https://reut.rs/3iLUKzu)

The pay package of Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, requires Tesla's market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising targets.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that billionaire Musk will be also subject of a biography by Walter Isaacson, the U.S. author who penned a best-selling tome on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 303 M - -
Net income 2021 3 949 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 715 B 715 B -
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 717,17 $
Average target price 680,64 $
Spread / Average Target -5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio Jose Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.1.63%715 038
NIO INC.0.00%69 588
XPENG INC.-4.23%34 944
LI AUTO INC.4.44%30 388
FISKER INC.3.41%4 486
NIKOLA CORPORATION-34.80%3 963