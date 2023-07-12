The move will come after the U.S. government said in June that all Tesla Model 3 vehicles qualify for the full consumer tax credits after two of the three versions were eligible for half the credits.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01:03:11 2023-07-12 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|273.34 USD
|+1.31%
|-3.48%
|+121.34%
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla said the $7,500 federal tax credits for its Model 3 electric vehicles are likely to be reduced after Dec. 31, according to its website.
The move will come after the U.S. government said in June that all Tesla Model 3 vehicles qualify for the full consumer tax credits after two of the three versions were eligible for half the credits.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2221.48 PTS
|-0.67%
|-3.68%
|-
|273.34 USD
|+1.31%
|-3.48%
|855 B $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+121.34%
|855 B $
|+86.70%
|36 313 M $
|+36.68%
|23 342 M $
|+4.85%
|18 454 M $
|+13.64%
|18 049 M $
|+53.72%
|12 920 M $
|-10.73%
|10 128 M $
|+49.01%
|6 708 M $
|-8.87%
|2 309 M $
|-35.19%
|1 011 M $