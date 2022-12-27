Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:39 2022-12-27 pm EST
108.28 USD   -12.07%
04:32pUS Equity Markets Mixed as China Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
MT
04:19pS&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks
RE
04:12pTesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
RE
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China

12/27/2022 | 04:12pm EST
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4% on Tuesday following a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.

The stock, which fell to its lowest in more than two years and had its worst day in eight months, was the biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

It has lost more than half its value since the start of October as investors worry that Twitter was taking much of Chief Executive Elon Musk's time while fretting about his stake sale in the electric-car maker.

The world's most valuable automaker's production cuts at the Shanghai plant come amid a rising number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

"There's no question there are demand fears," Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes said, citing a delivery forecast cut from Chinese rival Nio Inc in the key market.

Hayes also added that Tesla's stock was facing a "perfect storm" of high-interest rates, tax loss selling and share sales by some funds that hold a significant amount of Tesla stock.

Tax loss selling is when an investor sells an asset at a capital loss to lower or eliminate the capital gain realized by other investments, for income tax purposes.

Meanwhile, a Reuters analysis showed that prices of used Tesla cars were falling faster than those of other carmakers, weighing on demand for the company's new vehicles rolling off the assembly line.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 075 M - -
Net income 2022 12 697 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 389 B 389 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 123,15 $
Average target price 253,18 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-65.04%388 877
LI AUTO INC.-41.53%18 315
NIO INC.-65.37%18 127
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-81.54%17 627
LUCID GROUP, INC.-82.39%11 259
XPENG INC.-80.01%8 679