Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4%
on Tuesday following a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to
run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai
plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest
car market.
The stock, which fell to its lowest in more than two years
and had its worst day in eight months, was the biggest drag on
the benchmark S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq
index.
It has lost more than half its value since the start of
October as investors worry that Twitter was taking much of Chief
Executive Elon Musk's time while fretting about his stake sale
in the electric-car maker.
The world's most valuable automaker's production cuts at the
Shanghai plant come amid a rising number of COVID-19 infections
in the country.
"There's no question there are demand fears," Great Hill
Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes said, citing a delivery forecast
cut from Chinese rival Nio Inc in the key
market.
Hayes also added that Tesla's stock was facing a "perfect
storm" of high-interest rates, tax loss selling and share sales
by some funds that hold a significant amount of Tesla stock.
Tax loss selling is when an investor sells an asset at a
capital loss to lower or eliminate the capital gain realized by
other investments, for income tax purposes.
Meanwhile, a Reuters analysis showed that prices of used
Tesla cars were falling faster than those of other carmakers,
weighing on demand for the company's new vehicles rolling off
the assembly line.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)