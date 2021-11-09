Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/08 04:15:00 pm
1162.94 USD   -4.84%
Tesla shares inch higher after Monday's sell-off

11/09/2021 | 05:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc inched higher in premarket trading on Tuesday, stabilizing after speculation of a potential stake sale by chief Elon Musk spurred a near 5% drop in the previous session.

Tesla's shares were up 1.7% at $1183.2 by 0917 GMT.

Monday's sell-off wiped out around $60 billion off the electric carmaker's market value after Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should sell stake worth about $21 billion in the company. Nearly 58% said they would support such a sale.

While Musk's tweets raised questions about violation of his settlement with the U.S. securities regulator, some analysts said weakness in the stock could prove short-lived as investors remain bullish about the high-flying company's growth prospects.

He was fined $20 million by the SEC for tweets in 2018 and required to step down as chairman.

Investors will be closely watching SEC filings from Tesla for any details on Musk's plans. SEC rules give companies four working days to report major events.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 160 M - -
Net income 2021 4 897 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 267x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 168 B 1 168 B -
EV / Sales 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 79,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 1 162,94 $
Average target price 820,24 $
Spread / Average Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.64.80%1 167 900
NIO INC.-11.37%70 789
XPENG INC.9.99%40 314
LI AUTO INC.8.74%31 857
NIKOLA CORPORATION-4.85%5 872
FISKER INC.30.24%5 650