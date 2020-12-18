Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut

12/18/2020 | 10:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars at its factory in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc rose to a record high on Friday in a frantic day of trading as investors geared up for the electric carmaker's much anticipated entrance into the benchmark S&P 500 index.

The company headed by billionaire Elon Musk on Monday will become the most valuable ever admitted to Wall Street's main benchmark, accounting for over 1% of the index. The shares have surged some 70% since mid-November, when its debut in the S&P 500 was announced, and have soared 700% so far in 2020.

Tesla's shares ended up 6% at a record $695.

Tesla's addition to the S&P 500 is forcing index-tracking funds to buy about $85 billion worth of the shares by the end of Friday's session so that their portfolios reflect the index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Those funds simultaneously have to sell other S&P 500 constituents' shares worth the same amount.

Shares swung between gains and losses late in the session before surging in price and volume near the end of trading.

The move was likely a result of last-minute buying in preparation for its addition to the S&P 500, said Dennis Dick, proprietary trader at Bright Trading in Las Vegas.

Turnover in Tesla shares topped $120 billion shortly after 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT), with volume exceeding 200 million as the stock traded after hours, according to Refinitiv data. Trading volume for Tesla has averaged 53 million shares over the past 10 sessions.

"That kind of volume is just sort of insane," Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas, said of Friday's action.

Tesla shares were falling in after-hours trading, last down 3%.

Tesla's inclusion may be a double-edged sword for index trackers, who are buying its volatile shares after this year's massive run-up.

"Index-based funds will be paying a higher price than those that bought the stock when the entry date was announced, but will benefit as the fund better represents the U.S. large-cap universe," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. "Tesla's absence in the prominent index has been notable in 2020."

Some strategists expect Tesla's inclusion to ripple through the S&P 500 itself. Tesla is a "volatile stock," noted Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist with Ally Invest, moving an average of 4.1% a day in 2020.

Others, however, say Tesla's addition is unlikely to exacerbate gyrations in the broader index. Had the stock been included in the S&P 500 all year, it would have increased implied volatility on the benchmark index by only a small amount, according to a study by UBS strategist Stuart Kaiser.

Actively managed funds that benchmark their performance against the S&P 500, many of which until now have avoided investing in one of Wall Street's most controversial stocks, will also be forced to decide whether to own Tesla.

"Everyone has known this is coming for two or three weeks, so the real question now is if it continues to be an outperformer and, if so, then what is the catalyst," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

California-based Tesla's stock surge has put its market value at about $660 billion, making it the sixth most valuable publicly listed U.S. company with many investors viewing it as wildly overvalued.

Tesla is by far the most traded stock by value on Wall Street, with $18 billion worth of its shares exchanged on average in each session over the past 12 months, easily beating Apple, in second place with average daily trades of $14 billion, according to Refinitiv.

About a fifth of Tesla's shares are closely held by Musk, the chief executive, and other insiders. Since the S&P 500 is weighted by the amount of companies' shares actually available on the stock market, Tesla's influence within the benchmark will be slightly diminished compared with its overall value.

(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru and April Joyner in New York; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Megan Davies, Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Steve Orlofsky, Andrea Ricci, Richard Chang and Tom Brown)

By Noel Randewich and Lewis Krauskopf


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.41% 30179.05 Delayed Quote.6.18%
NASDAQ 100 -0.11% 12738.181294 Delayed Quote.46.02%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.07% 12755.637855 Delayed Quote.41.08%
S&P 500 -0.35% 3709.41 Delayed Quote.14.81%
TESLA, INC. 5.96% 695 Delayed Quote.686.87%
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:17aTesla unlikely to drive up volatility on S&P 500, analysts say
RE
03:17aTesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
RE
03:17aFactbox-Wall Street braces for Tesla's S&P 500 debut
RE
02:43aTESLA : German court allows Tesla to partially clear forest for new factory
RE
02:27aWall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
RE
01:44aCorrection to Tesla Stock Record Article
DJ
12/18Tesla Shares Hit Record After Last-Minute Surge Ahead of S&P 500 Debut
DJ
12/18TESLA : hit record high on last day of trading before joining S&P 500
AQ
12/18Tech Down As Investors Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Tech Roundup
DJ
12/18Wall Street falls but Tesla soars
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 742 M - -
Net income 2020 1 264 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 554x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 624 B 624 B -
EV / Sales 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 405,68 $
Last Close Price 695,00 $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.686.87%621 728
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.55%216 899
VOLKSWAGEN AG-12.97%99 286
DAIMLER AG18.84%76 675
BYD COMPANY LIMITED376.19%69 253
NIO LIMITED1,062.19%67 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ