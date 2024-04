April 19 (Reuters) - Tesla on Friday cut prices for its Model Y, Model X and Model S vehicles in the U.S. by $2,000, according to the electric vehicle maker's website.

Tesla slashed the prices for its Model Y base variant to $42,990 from $44,990, while the Model X base variant will now cost $77,990, the website showed.

