Tesla : sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July -CPCA

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker
Tesla Inc sold 32,968 China-made vehicles, including
those for export, in July, the China Passenger Car Association
(CPCA) said on Tuesday.
The company, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y
sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,155 China-made
vehicles in June.
BYD sold 50,387 electric vehicles last month while General
Motors Co's China joint venture with SAIC Motor
delivered 27,347 units.
In July, Tesla exported 24,347 China-made vehicles, CPCA
said.
CPCA also said China sold 1.52 million passenger cars in
July, down 6.4% from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by John
Stonestreet and Louise Heavens)