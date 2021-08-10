Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Tesla : sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July -CPCA

08/10/2021 | 04:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla car pictured at a charging point in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 32,968 China-made vehicles, including those for export, in July, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

The company, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,155 China-made vehicles in June.

BYD sold 50,387 electric vehicles last month while General Motors Co's China joint venture with SAIC Motor delivered 27,347 units.

In July, Tesla exported 24,347 China-made vehicles, CPCA said.

CPCA also said China sold 1.52 million passenger cars in July, down 6.4% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.37% 19.09 End-of-day quote.-21.89%
TESLA, INC. 2.10% 713.76 Delayed Quote.1.15%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 204 M - -
Net income 2021 3 898 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 707 B 707 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 713,76 $
Average target price 678,54 $
Spread / Average Target -4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio Jose Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.1.15%706 633
NIO INC.-7.24%74 077
XPENG INC.-3.76%36 094
LI AUTO INC.6.42%30 963
FISKER INC.2.59%4 437
NIKOLA CORPORATION-28.18%4 365