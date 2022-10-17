Tesla steps up job ads as recession clouds gather

Oct 17 (Reuters) - While Elon Musk may be worried about
the economy, job openings on Tesla's website suggest
the world's most valuable car maker is hiring employees at a
quick pace, in nearly every category of job.
Tesla this week listed over 6,900 jobs on its career
website, almost a 50% surge since mid-June, when Reuters began
tracking the data. That compares to a 2022 peak of over 7,400
job ads in May, according to data similarly tracked by Thinknum
Alternative Data and hedge fund Snow Bull Capital.
Chief Executive Musk warned colleagues in early June he had
a "super bad" feeling about the economy and said the electric
car maker needed to cut jobs. He later tweeted that total
headcount would increase over the next 12 months.
Jobs listed on Tesla's website showed a steep drop in June
and July.
Since July, job openings for Engineering & Information
Technology, Vehicle Service and Manufacturing led that revival,
accounting for the vast majority of listings across 17
categories. Vehicle Service has jumped by over 40% since late
June to over 1,600 this week.
A LEADING INDICATOR
Tesla job ads are important because they show where Tesla is
trying to grow, said Taylor Ogan, head of Snow Bull Capital.
"That's the leading indicator that we have, more than really
anything else."
While the job ads provide a valuable glimpse of potential
trends at Wall Street's most closely scrutinized automaker, it
is difficult to draw specific conclusions. Changes in the number
of job ads could reflect attrition, delays in filling roles, as
well as changes in the size of Tesla's workforce. Tesla could
also advertise jobs in other ways. Tesla could also advertise
jobs in other places. Tesla did not respond to a request for
comment about the job ads.
About three-quarters of job ads on Tesla's website are for
U.S. positions, followed by Germany, site of a new factory, and
Canada. Tesla lists over 200 jobs on another website focused on
China, where it recently upgraded its Shanghai plant to boost
production.
Tesla's U.S. job ads are concentrated in California, Texas
and Nevada, where it has plants and offices.
During June-October, manufacturing job ads have risen a
relatively modest 20% to almost 1,300, even as Tesla ramps up
its monthly car output and raises prices.
"Costs for manufacturing not going up, and pricing going up.
Reading the tea leaves, that could be good for margins," said
Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin.
Investors will get a fresh glimpse of Tesla's profitability
when it reports its September-quarter results on Wednesday.
IN-DEMAND WORKERS
Job ads related to solar, energy, charging and sales grew at
faster rates than manufacturing, with ads in the Energy - Solar
& Storage and Charging categories tripling since late June.
Ads related to Autopilot and Robotics - technologies that
Tesla considers key - have almost doubled to about 80 this week
after troughing in July. Musk last month said he expected Tesla
would be ready to take orders for a humanoid robot in three to
five years.
While other automakers have cut their work forces in recent
years, Tesla is opening new factories and has hired tens of
thousands of employees worldwide.
The steady growth in Tesla's job ads in recent months
comes as almost 90% of global CEOs surveyed by KPMG expect a
recession over the next 12 months, with nearly half weighing job
cuts.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Peter Henderson, Nick
Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)