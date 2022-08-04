Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:55 2022-08-04 pm EDT
924.22 USD   +0.22%
01:12pTesla stock-split proposal to headline annual meeting in Texas
RE
12:51pS&P 500 flat as Apple, energy shares weigh
RE
09:18aNASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla stock-split proposal to headline annual meeting in Texas

08/04/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Tesla service centre in Singapore

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc will host its annual general meeting on Thursday, with the world's most valuable automaker's proposal for a second stock split in as many years set to take center stage for investors gathered in Austin, Texas.

Also on the agenda are shareholder proposals for corporate governance-related items, including endorsing the right of employees to form a union and asking the company to report its efforts in preventing racial discrimination and sexual harassment annually. (https://bit.ly/3oT7yGU)

The meeting comes as Tesla chief Elon Musk and Twitter Inc are slugging it out in a legal battle after the world's richest person said last month that he was abandoning a $44 billion takeover offer for the company.

Musk owns 15.6% of Tesla, according to data from Refinitiv, after selling millions of shares over much of the last year.

Tesla first announced its plan to seek investor approval to increase its number of shares in March, two years after a five-for-one split helped bring down the price of the high-flying stock within the reach of ordinary investors. Tesla is now proposing a three-for-one split.

Tesla shares, which debuted at $17 apiece in 2010, rose to more than $1,200 late last year after the 2020 stock split, taking the company's market capitalization above $1 trillion.

While a split does not affect a company's fundamentals, it could buoy the share price by making it easier for a wider range of investors to own the stock.

Tech heavyweights Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc have also announced stock splits in the recent past.

Tesla shareholders will also vote on the board's proposals to reduce the term of its directors to two years from three as well as re-elect Ira Ehrenpreis and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) last month recommended Tesla investors to vote against the two nominees.

The annual meeting is due to start at 5.30 pm ET (2130 GMT).

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.12% 117.97 Delayed Quote.-20.52%
APPLE INC. -0.44% 165.41 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
TESLA, INC. 0.33% 925.03 Delayed Quote.-12.74%
TWITTER, INC. 0.45% 41.17 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:12pTesla stock-split proposal to headline annual meeting in Texas
RE
12:51pS&P 500 flat as Apple, energy shares weigh
RE
09:18aNASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources
RE
08:20aChina's Car Retail Sales Surge 17% in July
MT
06:17aCATL to Pursue Battery Production Plans in North America by 2026
MT
03:13aSatellite maker SES's shares slump on merger speculation
RE
08/03Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ
RE
08/03U.S. Congress office sees few tax breaks for EVs under Democratic plan
RE
08/03U.S. Congress office sees few tax breaks for EVs under Democratic plan
RE
08/03CHIP MAKERS HAVE A MESSAGE FOR CAR M : Your turn to pay
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 861 M - -
Net income 2022 12 525 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 87,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 963 B 963 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
EV / Sales 2023 7,85x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 922,19 $
Average target price 910,28 $
Spread / Average Target -1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-12.74%963 218
LUCID GROUP, INC.-45.97%34 291
NIO INC.-35.92%33 545
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-64.71%32 955
LI AUTO INC.5.86%32 810
XPENG INC.-54.32%19 788