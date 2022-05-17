Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/16 04:00:00 pm EDT
724.37 USD   -5.88%
05/16S&P 500 ends lower as Tesla falls, while energy rallies
RE
05/16Trump's Truth Social posts will have to wait before reposts on other platforms
RE
05/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pfizer, Tesla, Holcim, Novartis, Ford...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla stops taking orders for Cybertruck outside North America -website

05/17/2022 | 12:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla's Cybertruck is displayed at Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc has stopped taking orders for its upcoming Cybertruck pickup truck outside of North America, according to its official website.

The automaker is only taking reservations for the Cybertruck in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the website showed.

Tesla declined to comment on the matter.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has said Tesla would start production of the Cybertruck next year at its plant in Austin, Texas.

"We have more orders of the first Cybertrucks than we could possibly fulfill for three years after the start of production," Musk said last week at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

He also said Tesla could stop taking orders as demand for some of its vehicles exceeds production "to a ridiculous degree."

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019. It previously aimed to begin production late this year but has pushed back the plan to the first quarter of 2023. (Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 87 051 M - -
Net income 2022 12 788 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 750 B 750 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,40x
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-31.45%750 455
LUCID GROUP, INC.-52.67%30 038
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-74.25%24 048
NIO INC.-54.83%23 645
LI AUTO INC.-32.02%22 173
XPENG INC.-54.66%19 562