Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/03 10:32:54 am
1156.95 USD   +9.48%
10:15aTesla's bumper delivery numbers charge up shares
RE
10:05aTESLA : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
09:42aTudor Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $668 From $630, Sell Rating Kept
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries

01/03/2022 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Tesla model 3 car is seen in their showroom in Singapore

(This Jan 2 story corrects source of comments to Kirkhorn in sixth paragraph from bottom.)

By Hyunjoo Jin and Nivedita Balu

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Sunday reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production.

It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the world's most valuable automaker posted record deliveries.

Tesla, led by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, far higher than analysts' forecasts of 263,026 vehicles.

Tesla's October-December deliveries were up about 70% from a year earlier and nearly 30% higher from record deliveries the preceding quarter.

"Great work by Tesla team worldwide!" Musk wrote on Twitter.

His electric car company ramped up production in China even though competition rose and regulatory pressure mounted following consumer complaints over product safety.

Tesla ships China-made models to Europe and some Asian countries.

On an annual basis, the automaker boosted its deliveries by 87% from a year earlier to 936,172 vehicles in 2021.

Musk said in October last year that Tesla will be able to maintain an annual growth rate of more than 50% for "quite a while."

NEW FACTORIES

"They have beaten all the odds," Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, said on Sunday.

"The first is the demand for their products is through the roof. And the second is they're doing a great job of meeting that demand," he said.

Munster said he expected Tesla's deliveries to grow to 1.3 million vehicles this year despite headwinds in production at its new factories and supply chain problems.

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said in October that it was difficult to predict how quickly the company will be able to boost production at new factories in Texas and Berlin, which will use new vehicle technologies and new teams.

Tesla said in October that it aimed to build its first production cars at both facilities by the end of 2021, but it is not known whether it met that target. Tesla did not respond to a question from Reuters about the plants. Its Berlin factory had initially been scheduled to begin production last summer.

Deutsche Bank said in a report on Friday that it expected Tesla to make nearly 1.5 million vehicle deliveries this year, although chip shortages remain a risk to production.

'SUPER CRAZY' SHORTAGES

In 2020, automakers cut chip orders as the pandemic and lockdown measures hit demand. But Tesla never reduced its production forecast with suppliers to support its rapid growth plan, which helped it weather the chip shortage, Kirkhorn has said.

Tesla, which designs some chips in-house unlike most automakers, also reprogrammed software to use less scarce chips, according to Musk.

Musk, who previously said, "2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages," said in October that he was optimistic that those issues would pass in 2022.

The strong sales came even after Tesla hiked U.S. vehicle prices sharply this year to offset higher supply chain costs.

Tesla hit over $1 trillion in market capitalization in October after rental car company Hertz said it ordered 100,000 of its vehicles. The company's shares lost some ground after Musk wrote on Twitter in November that he was considering selling 10% of his stake in Tesla.

Overall, Tesla shares gained 50% last year.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco, Nivedita Balu and Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
10:15aTesla's bumper delivery numbers charge up shares
RE
10:05aTESLA : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
09:42aTudor Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $668 From $630, Sell Rating Kept
MT
09:42aKGI Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $1,480 From $1,000, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09:37aS&P 500 nears record high in bright start to year
RE
09:26aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Tesla PT to $1,200 From $1,000, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:26aWall Street Futures Mostly Higher, Tesla Fuels Momentum in First Trading Day of 2022
MT
09:11aConsumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:08aTesla's Price Target From RBC Boosted to $1,005 From $950 as Q4 Deliveries Top Expectat..
MT
09:00aConsumer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 324 M - -
Net income 2021 4 970 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 241x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 064 B 1 064 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 056,78 $
Average target price 909,57 $
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.0.00%1 063 564
NIO INC.0.00%50 389
XPENG INC.0.00%43 102
LI AUTO INC.0.00%32 619
ARRIVAL0.00%4 880
FISKER INC.0.00%4 667