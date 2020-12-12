Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : teams to visit Indonesia to check on investment in EV components - government

12/12/2020 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars at its factory in Shanghai

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Tesla, the U.S. automaker, will send delegations to Indonesia next month to discuss potential investment in a supply chain for its electric vehicles, the government said on Saturday in a statement.

President Joko Widodo has touted Indonesia's nickel reserves on a number of occasions, telling Reuters last month that "it's very important because we have a great plan to make Indonesia the biggest producer of lithium batteries and we have the biggest nickel (reserves)."

The president and Luhut Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister for maritime and investment, were on a call with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday to discuss "investment opportunities from electric vehicles company Tesla in Indonesia," the ministry said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Luhut told Reuters last month that "there is a really good chance" that companies will want to invest in Indonesian nickel processing to cut costs.

Musk has said he is planning to offer a 'giant contract for a long period of time" so long as the nickel is mined "efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way".

Indonesia is keen to develop a full supply chain for nickel at home, especially for extracting battery chemicals, making batteries and eventually building EVs.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2020
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:16aTESLA : teams to visit Indonesia to check on investment in EV components - gover..
RE
12/11China leads auto industry recovery as sales top expectations
RE
12/11Oracle Moves Corporate Headquarters to Austin, Texas -- 4th Update
DJ
12/11China leads auto industry recovery as sales top expectations
RE
12/11Oracle Moves Corporate Headquarters to Austin, Texas -- 3rd Update
DJ
12/11Tesla to Replace Real-Estate Stock in S&P 500 -- Update
DJ
12/11Oracle moves headquarters to Texas from Silicon Valley
RE
12/11Tesla to replace Apartment Investment and Management in the S&P 500 Index
RE
12/11Tesla to Replace Real-Estate Stock in S&P 500
DJ
12/11Tech Down, But Near All-Time Highs On Increased Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 687 M - -
Net income 2020 1 266 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 816 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 481x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 578 B 578 B -
EV / Sales 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 397,45 $
Last Close Price 609,99 $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target -34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.629.08%578 210
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.37%210 425
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.51%90 035
DAIMLER AG12.44%71 932
BYD COMPANY LIMITED348.13%66 806
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.54%60 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ