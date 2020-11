By Heather Somerville

Tesla Inc. will be added to the S&P 500 index on Dec, 21, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement Monday.

The move comes at a time Wall Street expects the electric-vehicle maker to post its first full-calendar year of profit in 2020.

