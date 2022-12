--Tesla has slashed output of the Model Y at its Shanghai factory in December by more than 20% from November in its latest production plan, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The reason for the lower production couldn't be immediately determined, the report says.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3upXQyw

