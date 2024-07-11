--Tesla is delaying its planned Robotaxi unveiling to October from August, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The EV maker is delaying the unveiling to allow teams working on the project more time to build additional vehicle prototypes, according to the report.

--Chief Executive Elon Musk set the Aug. 8 date for the Robotaxi event in an April post on X.

Full article at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-07-11/tesla-plans-to-delay-robotaxi-unveiling-to-october-from-august

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-24 1228ET