--Tesla is delaying its planned Robotaxi unveiling to October from August, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
--The EV maker is delaying the unveiling to allow teams working on the project more time to build additional vehicle prototypes, according to the report.
--Chief Executive Elon Musk set the Aug. 8 date for the Robotaxi event in an April post on X.
Full article at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-07-11/tesla-plans-to-delay-robotaxi-unveiling-to-october-from-august
