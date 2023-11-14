By P.R. Venkat

Tesla plans to double its component imports from India, the country's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on social-media platform X.

"Also proud to see the growing importance of auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain," he said on the platform formerly known as Twitter after visiting the U.S. electric-vehicle maker's manufacturing facility in Fremont, Calif.

Goyal said he missed a meeting with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.

In June, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Musk on his first official state visit to the U.S.

"He [Modi] really cares about India because he's pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something that we intend to do," k said after the meeting.

