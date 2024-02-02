By Rob Curran

Tesla is recalling as many as 2.19 million vehicles because of the visual warning for brake issues isn't large enough, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said.

The recall may affect all Model X luxury sports-utility vehicles dated 2016 to 2024; all Model S luxury sedan models dated 2012 to 2023; Model 3 sedan cars dated 2017 to 2023; Model Y vehicles dated 2019 to 2024 that are or were operating a software release through 2023.44.30.9; and all 2024 Cybertruck vehicles that are or were operating a software release through 2023.44.9.1.

The letter font size of the brake, park and antilock brake system visual warnings on these vehicles is smaller than 3.2 mm (1/8 inch), in violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards Nos. 105 and 135. Insufficiently large warnings could reduce the driver's detection of it when illuminated, increasing the risk of a collision, the NHTSA said in a statement.

In 2023, Tesla delivered 1.8 million vehicles worldwide.

