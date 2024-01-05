By Sherry Qin

Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million electric vehicles in China in another blow to the company's ambitions for the Chinese market.

About 1.61 million imported Model S, Model X, and Model 3, and domestic Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles with production dates between Aug. 26, 2014 and Dec. 20, 2023 will be recalled starting from Friday, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement, citing concerns over their autosteering function.

The EV maker will also recall 7,538 imported Model S and Model X made between Oct. 26, 2022 and Nov. 16, 2023 due to a problem with the door latch controls, the regulator said.

Tesla can remotely upgrade the vehicles to fix the door latch and autosteering issues, the regulator added.

The news comes after Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles over concerns about its autopilot system in the U.S. last month.

Tesla's shares last closed at $237.93.

Write to Sherry Qin at sherry.qin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-24 0610ET