-- Tesla wants to begin production of a new mass-market compact crossover vehicle in mid-2025, Reuters reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
--Tesla last year sent invitations for bids to suppliers for the model--codenamed Redwood--and forecast weekly production of 10,000 units, Reuters reports.
--Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by Dow Jones Newswires.
Full story: http://tinyurl.com/24tb73da
Write to Amanda Lee at amanda.lee@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-24-24 0500ET