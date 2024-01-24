January 24, 2024 at 05:01 am EST

-- Tesla wants to begin production of a new mass-market compact crossover vehicle in mid-2025, Reuters reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

--Tesla last year sent invitations for bids to suppliers for the model--codenamed Redwood--and forecast weekly production of 10,000 units, Reuters reports.

--Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story: http://tinyurl.com/24tb73da

Write to Amanda Lee at amanda.lee@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-24 0500ET