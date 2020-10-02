Tesla : to acquire German battery assembly maker -source

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has agreed to acquire
German ATW Automation, a supplier assembling battery modules and
packs for the auto industry, a source familiar with the
transaction said on Friday.
ATW, a subsidiary of Canadian ATS Automation Tooling Systems
Inc, was on the brink of liquidation due to a slump in
orders, German media reported in September.
ATS on Sept. 25 announced that certain assets and employees
at one of its Germany-based units would be sold and transferred
to a third party, without disclosing the name of the company.
ATS and ATW on Friday did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
ATW, based in western Germany, has about 120 employees and
has completed more than 20 battery production lines for
international automakers, according to ATS' website.
Tesla plans to ramp up battery production significantly in
the coming years and during a recent event presented innovations
that it said would sharply reduce the cost of battery packs
within the next three years.
The company is currently building its third vehicle
manufacturing facility near Berlin, which will also include a
battery plant, and aims to start construction on a new vehicle
factory in Texas this year.
Tesla's planned future lineup includes the light duty
Cybertruck and the Semi truck, which require higher battery
capacities.
Tesla on Friday said it had delivered a record 139,300
vehicles globally in the third quarter. The company aims to
deliver half a million vehicles by the end of this year.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Additional reporting
by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Writing by Tina Bellon in New
York; Editing by Dan Grebler)