    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll News

Tesla to ask shareholders to vote on authorizing more shares

03/28/2022 | 06:33am EDT
Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Monday it would ask shareholders to vote at its annual meeting to increase the number of additional shares in order to enable a stock split.

The Austin, Texas-based company's shares rose nearly 4% to $1,049.05 in trading before the bell.

The stock split, if approved, would be the company's latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 to make owning the stock easier for its employees and investors.

It comes on the heels of stock splits announced by tech giants including Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc in recent years as they gain in a pandemic-induced rally in the sector.

Tesla said its board had approved the management proposal, but the stock dividend will be contingent on final approval.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.07% 2833.46 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
APPLE INC. 0.37% 174.72 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
BE GROUP AB (PUBL) -4.91% 164.5 Delayed Quote.30.57%
TESLA, INC. -0.32% 1010.64 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 354 M - -
Net income 2022 10 893 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 078 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 114x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 045 B 1 045 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,61x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 010,64 $
Average target price 950,11 $
Spread / Average Target -5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-4.37%1 044 504
LUCID GROUP, INC.-33.88%41 596
NIO INC.-37.15%32 862
LI AUTO INC.-17.76%26 827
XPENG INC.-46.25%23 166
NIKOLA CORPORATION2.43%4 220