BEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Friday that Tesla would fix software in 5,836 imported Model 3, Model S and Model X cars from July, citing safety issues.

The action is described as a product recall under Chinese regulations, the regulator said. It was not immediately clear if drivers might need, or would be eligible, to return vehicles to Tesla for refunds.

