    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla to halt Shanghai factory production amid COVID curbs, Bloomberg News reports

03/27/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
cFILE PHOTO: A truck transports new Tesla cars at its factory in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is planning to suspend production at its Shanghai factory for at least one day, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, as China's financial hub said it would go into a lockdown in two stages to conduct COVID-19 testing.

Tesla's production in the plant will be halted on Monday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, adding that the electric car maker hasn't yet informed workers if it would extend the suspension beyond Monday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Shanghai's municipal government said on Sunday that all firms and factories will suspend manufacturing or work remotely during the lockdown.

Earlier this month, Tesla had to halt production at the factory for two days as China tightened its COVID-19 restrictions. The company then said it was trying the best to keep production going at the factory.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
