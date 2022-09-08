Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:07 2022-09-08 pm EDT
284.68 USD   +0.35%
11:49aTesla to host town hall event near Brandenburg plant on Sunday
RE
09:05aGM maps a slow rollout for its 'affordable' EV
RE
09:01aCheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla to host town hall event near Brandenburg plant on Sunday

09/08/2022 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Tesla will launch an open-door event on Sunday for its workers to inform local residents about the progress and environmental footprint at its German gigafactory in Gruenheide, according to the municipality's official website.

At the town hall event, to run from 1000-1700 CET, residents will be able to talk to Tesla employees and get information on water consumption as well as environmental and water protection at the plant, located in the German state of Brandenburg.

Other topics include the plant's impact on road and rail infrastructure and transport, forest conversion, battery cell production, works council as well as Tesla's role as a local employer.

The event, which is being held around six months after the plant's official opening, aims to appeal to families and includes activities for kids as well as opportunities to test drive Tesla cars.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
11:49aTesla to host town hall event near Brandenburg plant on Sunday
RE
09:05aGM maps a slow rollout for its 'affordable' EV
RE
09:01aCheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs
AQ
08:23aTesla Nearly Triples China Sales in August From July
MT
08:19aINSIDER SELL : Tesla
MT
08:03aA squadron of electric Jeeps goes after Rivian, Tesla
RE
06:33aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; GameStop Poised to Surge, Bed Ba..
MT
04:39aTesla sold 76,965 China-made vehicles in August -CPCA
RE
12:48aUS Judge Allows Elon Musk To Use Whistleblower Claims In Legal Dispute With Twitter
MT
09/07Disney found 'substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016 -former CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 117 M - -
Net income 2022 12 692 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 76,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 889 B 889 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 7,18x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 283,70 $
Average target price 308,06 $
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-19.46%888 965
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-67.93%30 463
NIO INC.-44.82%28 885
LI AUTO INC.-16.95%25 983
LUCID GROUP, INC.-61.37%24 664
XPENG INC.-68.21%13 774