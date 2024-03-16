Tesla, Inc. designs, builds, and sells electric vehicles. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of automotive vehicles (82.5%); - services (7.5%): primarily maintenance and repair services. The group also develops sale of power train assembly components for electric vehicles activity; - sale of energy generation and storage (4.8%); - automotive leasing (3%); - automotive credits (2.2%). At the end of 2022, the group had 7 production sites located in the United States (5), in China and in Germany. net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (49.8%), China (22.3%) and other (27.9%).

