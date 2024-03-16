March 16 (Reuters) - Tesla said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday that it would increase the price for its Model Y vehicles in a number of European countries on March 22 by approximately 2,000 euros ($2,177) or the equivalent in local currencies. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Paul Simao)
Tesla, Inc.
Equities
TSLA
US88160R1014
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 07:59:34 pm
|163.6 USD
|+0.66%
|163.8
|+0.17%
|05:22pm
|Tesla to raise prices on Model Y electric vehicles in parts of Europe
|RE
|04:44pm
|Tesla to increase Model Y prices in some European countries
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-34.17%
|521B
|+0.91%
|37.85B
|-40.02%
|11.74B
|-38.48%
|11.61B
|-52.94%
|10.79B
|-33.93%
|9.06B
|-35.87%
|6.21B
|0.00%
|5.02B
|-27.03%
|4.45B
|-27.88%
|3.44B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Tesla, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News Tesla, Inc.
- Tesla to increase Model Y prices in some European countries