TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/16 05:29:59 pm
450.3 USD   +10.23%
05:59pTESLA : will be added to the benchmark S&P 500 index Dec. 21
AQ
05:49pTesla to Be Added to S&P 500 Index
DJ
05:46pTesla to Join S&P 500
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla to join S&P 500, spark epic index fund trade

11/16/2020 | 05:44pm EST

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is set to join the S&P 500 in December, a major win for Chief Executive Elon Musk and his shareholders, triggering a massive $51 billion trade as index funds are forced to buy the electric car maker's shares.

Shares of Tesla surged 12% on Monday in extended trade after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company would join the S&P 500 index prior to the opening of trading on Dec. 21.

"(Tesla) will be one of the largest weight additions to the S&P 500 in the last decade, and consequently will generate one of the largest funding trades in S&P 500 history," S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

With a market capitalization over $380 billion, Tesla is one of the most valuable companies on Wall Street.

Tesla's inclusion in the widely followed stock market index means investment funds indexed to the S&P 500 will have to sell about $51 billion worth of shares of companies already in the S&P 500 and use that money to buy shares of Tesla, so that their portfolios correctly reflect the index, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Tesla will account for about 1% of the index.

In a separate press release, S&P Dow Jones Indices asked investors for feedback on whether to include Tesla all at once on Dec. 21, or in two tranches, with the first added a week earlier, due to Tesla's unusually large market capitalization.

A blockbuster quarterly report in July cleared a major hurdle for Tesla's potential inclusion. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler, Peter Cooney and Aurora Ellis)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 724 M - -
Net income 2020 1 241 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 780 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 329x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 387 B 387 B -
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 8,67x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 378,52 $
Last Close Price 408,09 $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.388.25%387 217
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.11%195 465
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.79%91 725
DAIMLER AG6.34%66 422
NIO LIMITED1,008.46%60 577
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.54%58 956
