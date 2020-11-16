Tesla to join S&P 500, spark epic index fund trade

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is set to join the S&P
500 in December, a major win for Chief Executive Elon Musk that
boosted the electric car maker's shares 14% on Monday in
anticipation of a $51 billion trade by index funds adjusting
their holdings.
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company would join
the S&P 500 index prior to the opening of trading on Dec.
21, potentially in two tranches making it easier for investment
funds to digest.
"(Tesla) will be one of the largest weight additions to the
S&P 500 in the last decade, and consequently will generate one
of the largest funding trades in S&P 500 history," S&P Dow Jones
Indices said.
With a stock market value over $400 billion, Tesla will be
among the most valuable companies ever added to the widely
followed stock market index, larger than 95% of the S&P 500's
existing components.
Its inclusion means investment funds indexed to the S&P 500
will have to sell about $51 billion worth of shares of companies
already in the S&P 500 and use that money to buy shares of
Tesla, so that their portfolios correctly reflect the index,
according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Tesla will account for about
1% of the index.
Additionally, actively managed investment funds that try to
beat the S&P 500 will be forced to decide whether to buy Tesla
shares. Such funds manage trillions of dollars in additional
assets.
Up about 450% in 2020, the California car maker has become
the most valuable auto company in the world, by far, despite
production that is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor
, Volkswagen and General Motors.
Many investors believe Tesla's stock is in a bubble, and
some have warned against adding it to the S&P 500 at current
levels.
"(Monday's) price jump means the retirees and other
individual investors who put their money into index funds will
see some of their money go into Tesla stock at a price even
higher than its controversially high pre-S&P price. It's a
downside of index investing for conservative investors," Erik
Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School
of Business, warned in an email.
A blockbuster quarterly report in July cleared a major
hurdle for Tesla's potential inclusion in the S&P 500, leading
to speculation that it might be added to the index and spark a
surge in demand for its shares.
In 1999, Yahoo surged 64% in five trading days between the
announcement that it would be added to the index on Nov. 30 and
its inclusion after the close of trading on Dec. 7. Yahoo's
market capitalization at the time was about $56 billion, around
a fraction of Tesla's current value.
In a separate press release, S&P Dow Jones Indices asked
investors for feedback about whether to include Tesla all at
once on Dec. 21, or in two tranches, with the first added a week
earlier, due to Tesla's unusually large market capitalization.
Tesla short sellers point to looming competition from
longer-established rivals. They are also skeptical of Tesla's
corporate governance under Musk, who in 2018 agreed to pay $20
million and step down as chairman to settle fraud charges.
