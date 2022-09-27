Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-09-27 pm EDT
278.28 USD   +0.82%
Summary 
Summary

Tesla to keep Shanghai plant below maximum output -sources

09/27/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
despite a recent upgrade at the factory, according to sources.

And, despite Tesla's previous plan to run the plant at full capacity at a time when competition is growing among electric vehicle makers.

Shanghai is Tesla's second-largest market, so the decision for Elon Musk's EV powerhouse to produce fewer cars there is unusual.

Since it opened in 2019, the Shanghai plant has sought to manufacture its maximum of 22,000 vehicles a week.

But it will turn out 1500 fewer each week through the end of the year, according to two sources.

The sources did not give a reason for the decision, though one said the figure was lower than expected.

Tesla's China sales jumped nearly 60% in the first eight months of this year, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

That pace, however, is much weaker than the overall market for new energy vehicles over the same period, which saw sales more than double.

One analyst told Reuters that rising competition in the next few months is expected to intensify a price war among EV makers.

STORY: Tesla's Shanghai plant is not running at full tilt...


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 206 M - -
Net income 2022 12 678 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 73,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 865 B 865 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,92x
EV / Sales 2023 6,94x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 276,01 $
Average target price 308,92 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-21.65%864 869
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-67.35%31 013
NIO INC.-44.38%29 116
LI AUTO INC.-17.79%25 720
LUCID GROUP, INC.-63.05%23 590
XPENG INC.-71.45%12 385