News
Summary
TSLA
US88160R1014
TESLA, INC.
(TSLA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03:34 2022-07-12 pm EDT
692.94
USD
-1.44%
03:25p
U.S. auto agency will not allow EV owners to pick alert sounds
RE
03:14p
Tesla to lay off 229 employees, shuts San Mateo office
RE
02:06p
Twitter Shares Rise Tuesday to Partially Recover From Losses in Previous Session
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Tesla to lay off 229 employees, shuts San Mateo office
07/12/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
07/12/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
(Reuters) - Electric-car maker Tesla Inc is laying off 229 employees at its office in San Mateo, California, and is permanently shutting the office, a filing showed on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:25p
U.S. auto agency will not allow EV owners to pick alert sounds
RE
03:14p
Tesla to lay off 229 employees, shuts San Mateo office
RE
02:06p
Twitter Shares Rise Tuesday to Partially Recover From Losses in Previous Session
MT
12:11p
China's Geely launches electric pickup as urbanites embrace camping
RE
12:10p
Chinese electric car company BYD slides on speculation Buffett is reducing stake
RE
11:33a
Carl Pei's Nothing launches maiden smartphone
RE
10:08a
VW of America teams with Redwood on EV battery recycling
RE
10:06a
BYD slumps on chatter Buffett's Berkshire may have cut stake
RE
06:28a
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; AMC Entertainment Holdings, Up..
MT
04:44a
Startup First-Layer Brand, Wair Living Launches MK1 Ultra, Super Stretchy Boxer Briefs ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
07/11
Wells Fargo Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $820 from $900, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
07/06
TESLA
: UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/05
TESLA
: Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
84 838 M
-
-
Net income 2022
12 181 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
18 700 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
67,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
729 B
729 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
8,37x
EV / Sales 2023
6,07x
Nbr of Employees
99 290
Free-Float
82,7%
More Financials
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
37
Last Close Price
703,03 $
Average target price
904,18 $
Spread / Average Target
28,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk
Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn
Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm
Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis
Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.
-33.47%
728 614
LI AUTO INC.
16.29%
36 030
NIO INC.
-35.07%
33 991
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-51.30%
30 905
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
-71.14%
26 957
XPENG INC.
-41.88%
25 176
More Results
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
