Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:34 2022-07-12 pm EDT
692.94 USD   -1.44%
03:25pU.S. auto agency will not allow EV owners to pick alert sounds
RE
03:14pTesla to lay off 229 employees, shuts San Mateo office
RE
02:06pTwitter Shares Rise Tuesday to Partially Recover From Losses in Previous Session
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla to lay off 229 employees, shuts San Mateo office

07/12/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Electric-car maker Tesla Inc is laying off 229 employees at its office in San Mateo, California, and is permanently shutting the office, a filing showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:25pU.S. auto agency will not allow EV owners to pick alert sounds
RE
03:14pTesla to lay off 229 employees, shuts San Mateo office
RE
02:06pTwitter Shares Rise Tuesday to Partially Recover From Losses in Previous Session
MT
12:11pChina's Geely launches electric pickup as urbanites embrace camping
RE
12:10pChinese electric car company BYD slides on speculation Buffett is reducing stake
RE
11:33aCarl Pei's Nothing launches maiden smartphone
RE
10:08aVW of America teams with Redwood on EV battery recycling
RE
10:06aBYD slumps on chatter Buffett's Berkshire may have cut stake
RE
06:28aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; AMC Entertainment Holdings, Up..
MT
04:44aStartup First-Layer Brand, Wair Living Launches MK1 Ultra, Super Stretchy Boxer Briefs ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 838 M - -
Net income 2022 12 181 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 700 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 67,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 729 B 729 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
EV / Sales 2023 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 703,03 $
Average target price 904,18 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-33.47%728 614
LI AUTO INC.16.29%36 030
NIO INC.-35.07%33 991
LUCID GROUP, INC.-51.30%30 905
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-71.14%26 957
XPENG INC.-41.88%25 176