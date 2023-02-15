Tesla to open U.S. charging network to rivals

For the first time, Tesla will open part of its U.S. charging network to electric vehicles made by rivals the White House announced on Wednesday.

The move is part of a $7.5 billion federal program to electrify the nation's highways and cut carbon emissions.

By the end of 2024, Tesla will open 3,500 new and existing superchargers along highway corridors, as well as 4,000 slower chargers at locations like hotels and restaurants, to non-Tesla customers.

Tesla would be eligible for a subsidy for doing so.

Opening up access to Tesla's network would be a quick win for an ambitious federal program to build 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, up from 130,000 currently.

CEO Elon Musk did not respond to requests for confirmation or comment.

Such a move could help turn Tesla into the universal filling station of the EV era, but analysts say it risks eroding a competitive edge for vehicles made by the company, which has exclusive access to the biggest network of high-speed 'superchargers' in the United States.

Tesla shares were higher in mid-day trading Wednesday. They've had a strong start to 2023--nearly doubling in the first 6 weeks of the year.