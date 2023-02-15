Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:00:00 2023-02-15 pm EST
216.82 USD   +1.20%
05:45pTesla to open U.S. charging network to rivals
RE
05:27pUtilities Up on Renewable Energy Optimism -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pBiden says Musk will open 'big part' of Tesla's charging network to drivers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla to open U.S. charging network to rivals

02/15/2023 | 05:45pm EST
STORY: Tesla is preparing to play nice with competitors.

For the first time, Tesla will open part of its U.S. charging network to electric vehicles made by rivals the White House announced on Wednesday.

The move is part of a $7.5 billion federal program to electrify the nation's highways and cut carbon emissions.

By the end of 2024, Tesla will open 3,500 new and existing superchargers along highway corridors, as well as 4,000 slower chargers at locations like hotels and restaurants, to non-Tesla customers.

Tesla would be eligible for a subsidy for doing so.

Opening up access to Tesla's network would be a quick win for an ambitious federal program to build 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, up from 130,000 currently.

CEO Elon Musk did not respond to requests for confirmation or comment.

Such a move could help turn Tesla into the universal filling station of the EV era, but analysts say it risks eroding a competitive edge for vehicles made by the company, which has exclusive access to the biggest network of high-speed 'superchargers' in the United States.

Tesla shares were higher in mid-day trading Wednesday. They've had a strong start to 2023--nearly doubling in the first 6 weeks of the year.


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 435 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 59,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 678 B 678 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,36x
EV / Sales 2024 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 214,24 $
Average target price 195,06 $
Spread / Average Target -8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.69.87%662 088
LI AUTO INC.25.69%25 048
LUCID GROUP, INC.51.24%18 878
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.2.66%17 949
NIO INC.5.74%17 037
XPENG INC.-5.03%8 088