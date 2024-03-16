March 15 (Reuters) - Tesla on Friday said it will increase prices for its Model Y cars in the United States by $1,000 on April 1, according to its website. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)
