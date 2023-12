Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla is recalling about 120,423 Model S and Model X vehicles in the U.S. over the risk of cabin doors being unlocked during a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

The automaker has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue, the NHTSA said. (Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)