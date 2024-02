Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tesla is recalling about 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S., due to incorrect font size on warning lights, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

The vehicles include some Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles, NHTSA said. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)