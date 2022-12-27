Tesla to run reduced output in Shanghai in January, plan shows

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Tesla plans to run
a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant in January,
extending the reduced output it began this month into next year,
according to an internal schedule reviewed by Reuters.
Tesla will run production for 17 days in January between
Jan. 3 to Jan. 19 and will stop electric vehicle output from
Jan. 20 to Jan. 31 for an extended break for Chinese New Year,
according to the plan seen by Reuters.
Tesla did not specify a reason for the production slowdown
in its output plan. It was also not clear whether work would
continue outside the assembly lines for the Model 3 and Model Y
at the plant during the scheduled downtime. It has not been
established practice for Tesla to shut down operations for an
extended period for Chinese New Year.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment
from Reuters.
Tesla shares fell nearly 8% on Tuesday to their lowest in
ober two years. The stock has lost more than half its value
since the start of October with investors citing concern about
demand, including China, and the overhang of Chief Executive
Elon Musk's involvement in Twitter and his recent Tesla share
sales.
Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on
Saturday, pulling forward an established plan to pause most work
at the plant in the last week of December, Reuters has reported.
Tesla's latest production cuts at Shanghai come amid a
rising wave of infections after China stepped back from its
zero-COVID policy earlier this month. That move has been
welcomed by businesses although it has disrupted manufacturing
operations outside Tesla.
Like other automakers, Tesla has also faced a downturn in
demand in China, the world's largest auto market. Earlier this
month, Tesla offered an additional incentive for buyers taking
possession of vehicles in December. The company has cut prices
for Model 3 and Model Y cars by up to 9% in China, in addition
to a subsidy for insurance costs.
Brokerage China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) said in
a report issued on Tuesday that Tesla average daily retail sales
in China from Dec. 1 through Dec. 25 were down 28% from a year
earlier. It said Tesla recorded 36,533 retail sales in China
from Dec. 1 through Dec. 25.
The brokerage, which tracks week-by-week retail auto sales
data in China as a snapshot of demand, said industry-wide sales
were up almost 15% by the same metric through Dec. 25. It said
average daily sales for BYD, Tesla's larger electric
vehicle rival in China, were up 93% in that period.
Tesla's Shanghai factory, the most important manufacturing
hub for Musk's electric vehicle company, kept normal operations
during the last week of December last year and took a three-day
break for Chinese New Year.
The Jan. 21 to Jan. 27 period in 2023 is a public holiday in
China for Chinese New Year.
Tesla's Shanghai plant, a complex that employs some 20,000
workers. accounted for more than half of Tesla's output in the
first three quarters of 2022.
Tesla has set a target for growth of 50% in output and
electric vehicle deliveries in 2022. Analysts expect output to
fall short of that goal at closer to about 45%, based on
forecasts for the soon-to-end fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh, writing by Kevin
Krolicki, editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)