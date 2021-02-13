Tesla : to set up electric car manufacturing unit in southern India

BENGALURU Feb 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla
Inc will set up an electric-car manufacturing unit in
the southern Indian state of Karnataka, according to a
government document seen by Reuters on Saturday.
"The U.S. firm Tesla will be opening an electric car
manufacturing unit in Karnataka," the state government said in a
brief statement.
The statement was part of a broader document outlining the
highlights of India's budget to its people in the local language
of Kannada.
Last month, the electric carmaker incorporated Tesla Motors
India and Energy Private Limited with its registered office in
the city of Bengaluru in Karnataka, a hub for global technology
companies.
State Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had then said in a
tweet, which was subsequently deleted, that Tesla would start
its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru.
It was not immediately clear if the Saturday statement was
referring to the same unit.
Tesla and the office of Karnataka state chief minister did
not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.
Musk has tweeted several times about the company's impending
foray into India. In December, the Tesla CEO confirmed in an
exchange on Twitter that Tesla will launch in the country in
2021.
India has been keen to reduce its oil dependence and cut
down on pollution, but its efforts to promote electric vehicles
have been stymied by a lack of investment in manufacturing and
infrastructure such as charging stations.
To boost investment, India plans to offer $4.6 billion in
incentives to companies setting up advanced battery
manufacturing facilities, Reuters reported last year.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;
Editing by Gareth Jones and Steve Orlofsky)