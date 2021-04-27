Log in
Tesla to tweak application for German gigafactory, ministry says

04/27/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Tesla plans to tweak the application for its planned gigafactory in Europe, the German state in which the plant is being built said on Tuesday, adding it was not possible at this stage to say how long it would take to approve the site.

Tesla had said on Monday that the construction of the factory, located in Gruenheide outside Berlin, was moving forward, adding production and deliveries were "on track for late 2021".

It previously planned to have the site up and running by July 1.

A spokesman for Tesla declined to comment further.

The Ministry of Agriculture in the German state of Brandenburg said the amended application would include the construction and operation of a battery cell factory, which was previously flagged by Tesla.

"Since there are no further details about the nature and scope of the planned changes, statements on the process and the time it will take to take a final decision can only be made at a later stage," the ministry said.

Tesla earlier this month sharply criticised lengthy regulatory processes in Germany ahead of the planned opening of its first European gigafactory this summer.

Tesla has said up to 500,000 Model Y cars could be produced at the site annually once it is completed.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by Catherine Evans and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 971 M - -
Net income 2021 3 159 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 268x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 709 B 709 B -
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 678,93 $
Last Close Price 738,20 $
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target -8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.4.61%708 564
NIO INC.-12.56%69 834
XPENG INC.-22.95%25 771
LI AUTO INC.-27.82%18 826
NIKOLA CORPORATION-19.07%4 841
FISKER INC.-1.98%4 165
