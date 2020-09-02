Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/02 01:43:15 pm
445.85 USD   -6.15%
01:28pTESLA : tumbles 15% as blistering rally cools
RE
01:27pTESLA : After Tesla's fart mode, Mercedes bets on comfort to blow customers away
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : tumbles 15% as blistering rally cools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 01:28pm EDT
A Tesla SuperCharger station is seen in Los Angeles

Tesla Inc shares fell as much as 15% on Wednesday, extending previous session's losses after the electric-car maker announced a $5 billion (3.7 billion pounds) stock offering that was aimed at cashing in on Wall Street's heightened interest.

After a nearly six-fold increase in share value this year, Tesla decided on a 5-for-1 stock split, which came into effect on Monday.

"After a strong positive reaction to a split you recently had a share offering, and a large holder selling. People are taking some profits after a monster run," Elazar Advisors analyst Chaim Siegel said. "Tesla is allowed to have a down day.

One of the top shareholders of the automaker, fund management firm Baillie Gifford & Co, cut its passive stake to 4.25% compared to 7.67% as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/3lHcI5T)

Tesla shares were last down 6.8% at $442.8 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:28pTESLA : tumbles 15% as blistering rally cools
RE
01:27pTESLA : After Tesla's fart mode, Mercedes bets on comfort to blow customers away
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:14pNvidia, Microsoft power S&P 500's advance
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:34aTESLA : Independant Research maintains a Sell rating
MD
09:34aTesla's Largest Outside Shareholder Cuts Stake -- Update
DJ
08:27aTesla's Share-Sale Plans Boost Bonds
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:02aBaillie Gifford Reduces Tesla Stake to Below 5%, Remains Long-Term Supporter
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 783 M - -
Net income 2020 1 021 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 470x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 443 B 443 B -
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 289,56 $
Last Close Price 475,05 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -86,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.467.79%442 656
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.62%184 162
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.51%87 007
DAIMLER AG-13.56%54 566
BMW AG-17.79%46 438
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-13.89%44 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group