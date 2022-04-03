Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo

SHANGHAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Tesla has notified
workers and suppliers that production at its Shanghai factory
will not resume on Monday as it had hoped, according to an
internal notice shared with Reuters.
Reuters reported earlier on Sunday that the U.S. automaker
aimed to resume production on Monday, citing two sources, as it
expected to see its first batch of workers released from a
lockdown the city imposed to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases.
However, Monday production plans have now been canceled,
according to the notice, which did not elaborate on the reasons
or say when the company expected activity to resume.
Production at Tesla's Shanghai factory, which produces cars
for the China market and is also a crucial export hub, has been
halted since March 28 after the government launched a two-stage
lockdown that started in areas east of the city's Huangpu River
where the plant is located.
Tesla had originally hoped to only halt operations for four
days, but canceled production plans for Friday and Saturday
after the authorities extended tight movement restrictions in
the eastern half of the city. Virtually all of Shanghai is
currently under lockdown.
The current stoppage marks one of the longest suspensions
since the factory started production in late 2019. Tesla
manufactures 6,000 Model 3 and 10,000 Model Y cars per week at
its Shanghai factory, one of the sources said.
Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply
chain interruptions and China zero-COVID policy," its chief
executive officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.
(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong and Susan Fenton)