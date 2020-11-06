MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Tesla : unveils 'Tesla Tequila' for $250, product sold-out on website

11/06/2020 | 03:59am EST
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk finally made good on his promise to sell "Tesla Tequila" - two years after teasing the effort in a tweet, and the $250 bottle quickly flew off the virtual shelf.

The agave-based liquor, which was touted as "Teslaquila" two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company's website. Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila.

Musk tweeted the idea of 'Teslaquila' on April Fool's day in 2018, which many of his followers thought was a joke. However, his efforts to trademark the drink
in October of that year were frowned upon by Mexico's tequila producers. (https://reut.rs/2TZW5Wk)

Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the "name 'Teslaquila' evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word."

According to the website, Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected U.S. states, including New York, California and Washington.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Bernard Orr)

