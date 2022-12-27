Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Tesla buyers who
waited months for their new car have had an unusual choice for
much of the past two years: keep the new electric vehicle, or
sell it at a profit to someone with less patience.
But the days of the Tesla flip are numbered - a potential
threat to new car prices that are already getting cut.
Prices of used Teslas are falling faster than those of other
carmakers and the clean-energy status symbols are languishing in
dealer lots longer, industry data provided to Reuters showed.
The average price for a used Tesla in November was $55,754,
down 17% from a July peak of $67,297. The overall used car
market posted a 4% drop during that period, according to Edmunds
data. The used Teslas were in dealer inventory for 50 days on
average in November, compared with 38 days for all used cars.
Rising gasoline prices, an effect of the Ukraine war,
boosted demand for Teslas, one of few long-range electric
vehicles in the market. Tesla Inc itself raised prices
faster than prices for other cars, building its profit margins.
And buyers of some new Teslas took advantage of the booming
market to sell their relatively new cars for a profit, then
order new ones, driving demand for Tesla's new cars.
Now fuel prices are easing, interest rates are rising, Tesla
output is increasing, and EV competition is growing, leading
used Tesla prices to fall faster than the market, and creating a
cascading effect on prices of new Teslas.
Tesla last week doubled a U.S. new-car price cut to $7,500
for Model Ys and Model 3s delivered this year, adding to
investor jitters about softening demand.
Nearly a third of used Teslas for sale in August were 2022
models up for resale, a sign that original buyers were aiming to
flip, analysts said. That compares with about 5% of other brands
on the used market, research firm Edmunds said.
Tesla shares fell 7.3% to a more than two-year low of
$114.12 in early trading on Tuesday. They are down more than 65%
this year.
"You can't sell your current Tesla for more money than you
paid for it, which was true for a lot of the past two years,"
said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at car sales website
iSeeCars.com. "That would reduce demand for new Teslas."
On Thursday Musk said that the "radical interest rate
changes" have increased the prices of all cars, new and used,
and that Tesla potentially could lower pricing to sustain volume
growth, which would result in lower profit.
Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department,
did not respond to Reuters' emailed questions.
Indeed, Tesla is hardly alone: the U.S. used car market
thrived as global vehicle manufacturing hit snags, but it now is
facing a “used vehicle recession,” one analyst said, after used
car seller CarMax last week reported an 86% drop in
third-quarter profit.
But Tesla is leading the retreat: the factors that pushed up
prices of its vehicles were exaggerated compared with other
brands because Teslas were "basically for a long time really the
only viable product when it came to used EVs," said Ivan Drury,
director of Insights at Edmunds.com.
EVs such as the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Hyundai Ioniq 5
are coming to market with a lot of buzz, said Liz Najman,
content marketing manager at EV researcher Recurrent.
Software engineer Greg Profitt bought a new Model Y last
year for $49,000 and sold it three months later for $12,000
more. He ordered a new one - but has just bought a used Tesla at
a discount.
"The economy kind of scares me to buy new " he said, adding
that the new $7,500 discount would be too little to sustain
demand.
