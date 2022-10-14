Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:25 2022-10-14 pm EDT
207.48 USD   -6.42%
02:08pHonda's U.S. dealers want to be part of Sony Honda venture's EV launch plans
RE
01:36pTesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024 -Handelsblatt
RE
01:29pAs U.S. markets churn, some stick with rare 2022 winner: energy shares
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024 -Handelsblatt

10/14/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tesla will not start mass production of battery cells at its European gigafactory near Berlin before 2024, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing experts, two of whom are close to the company.

According to the report, problems have been discovered with an important production process presented by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk two years ago.

Tesla spokespeople in Germany were not immediately available for comment.

Currently, battery research at the site in Gruenheide only covers electrodes, while all equipment for the remaining production steps of winding, assembling and formatting the cells are being moved to Tesla's headquarters in Texas, the report said.

At full capacity, the Gruenheide plant, which is still in the ramp-up phase, will produce 500,000 cars a year, more than the 450,000 battery-electric vehicles that German rival Volkswagen sold globally in 2021.

It will also eventually generate 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery cells, but Tesla has not communicated a timeline for that part of production.

Shares of Tesla were down 5.5% in midday U.S. trade.

Tesla still plans to build a battery cell plant in Gruenheide in the long term, the report said, adding the company has to get a grip on the so-called dry coating of the electrodes before that can happen.

While tests with the technology are currently running successfully there is a lack of implementation in large-scale production, the report said. (Writing by Rachel More and Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Paul Carrel, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -5.96% 208.28 Delayed Quote.-37.06%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.10% 124.28 Delayed Quote.-30.04%
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:08pHonda's U.S. dealers want to be part of Sony Honda venture's EV launch plans
RE
01:36pTesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024 -Handelsblatt
RE
01:29pAs U.S. markets churn, some stick with rare 2022 wi..
RE
01:09pSpaceX capsule leaves Space Station, to bring 4 astronauts back to Earth
RE
12:08pTesla Reportedly Postpones Battery Cell Manufacturing at German Plant Until at Least 20..
MT
11:45aKyiv vows to find solution to keep Starlink working in Ukraine
RE
11:06aUkraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
RE
11:00aMusk says SpaceX cannot fund Ukraine's vital Starlink internet indefinitely
RE
09:35aTesla puts planned battery cell production on hold at German plant - Handelsblatt
RE
08:32aMarriott International's W South Beach Hotel, EV Mobility Enter Into EV Agreement
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 635 M - -
Net income 2022 12 543 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 695 B 695 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,98x
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 221,72 $
Average target price 301,37 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-37.06%694 753
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-68.66%29 776
LUCID GROUP, INC.-65.81%21 829
NIO INC.-59.66%21 118
LI AUTO INC.-37.57%19 554
XPENG INC.-81.86%7 869