Tesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024 -Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tesla will not start
mass production of battery cells at its European gigafactory
near Berlin before 2024, German business daily Handelsblatt
reported on Friday, citing experts, two of whom are close to the
company.
According to the report, problems have been discovered with
an important production process presented by Tesla Chief
Executive Elon Musk two years ago.
Tesla spokespeople in Germany were not immediately available
for comment.
Currently, battery research at the site in Gruenheide only
covers electrodes, while all equipment for the remaining
production steps of winding, assembling and formatting the cells
are being moved to Tesla's headquarters in Texas, the report
said.
At full capacity, the Gruenheide plant, which is still in
the ramp-up phase, will produce 500,000 cars a year, more than
the 450,000 battery-electric vehicles that German rival
Volkswagen sold globally in 2021.
It will also eventually generate 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of
battery cells, but Tesla has not communicated a timeline for
that part of production.
Tesla still plans to build a battery cell plant in
Gruenheide in the long term, the report said, adding the company
has to get a grip on the so-called dry coating of the electrodes
before that can happen.
While tests with the technology are currently running
successfully there is a lack of implementation in large-scale
production, the report said.
(Writing by Rachel More and Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by
