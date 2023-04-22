Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:50 2023-04-21 pm EDT
165.04 USD   -0.02%
04:44aTesla wins bellwether case over Autopilot crash
RE
04/21Tesla's California market share tumbles despite aggressive price cuts
RE
04/21Tech Down on Earnings Trepidation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla wins bellwether case over Autopilot crash

04/22/2023 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A California jury handed Tesla a sweeping win on Friday, in what appeared to be the first trial surrounding a crash involving the company's Autopilot feature.

It could be a crucial victory for the electric vehicle maker, as it tests and rolls out the partially automated driving software and its more advanced "Full Self-Driving" system.

Los Angeles resident Justine Hsu was seeking $3 million in damages from Tesla after her Model S swerved into a curb while on Autopilot in 2019.

She said an airbag was deployed so violently, it "fractured (her) jaw, knocked out teeth, and caused nerve damage to her face."

But on Friday, the Los Angeles Superior Court jury awarded Hsu zero damages.

It found that Autopilot and the airbag had not failed to perform safely.

After the verdict, jurors told Reuters, Tesla clearly warned that the software was not a self-piloted system, and that driver distraction was to blame.

Jury foreperson Olivia Apsher said:

"The technology is something that's assisting you and we want that message to be clear.

Drivers should understand that before they sit behind and take control of the vehicle using those features."

An attorney for Hsu said while he understood the jury believed his client was distracted, she only received a warning to put her hands on the wheel less than a second before the curb strike.

A Tesla representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

The EV-maker is bracing for a spate of other trials linked to the semi-automated driving system, which Chief Executive Elon Musk has claimed is safer than human drivers.

Experts say the jurors' decisions in this trial will serve as a bellwether, as Tesla -- and other plaintiffs' lawyers -- hone their strategies in the coming cases.


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:44aTesla wins bellwether case over Autopilot crash
RE
04/21Tesla's California market share tumbles despite aggressive price cuts
RE
04/21Tech Down on Earnings Trepidation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04/21Sector Update: Tech Stocks Declining Late Friday
MT
04/21Exclusive-Tesla's Autopilot never claimed to be self-pilot -juror
RE
04/21Tesla hikes U.S. prices days after sixth price cut this year
RE
04/21Sector Update: Tech
MT
04/21US Jury Finds No Failure on Tesla's Autopilot Feature to Perform Safely
MT
04/21Bearish fundamentals, buoyant charts complicate outlook for US stocks
RE
04/21Tech earnings to test markets' 'most crowded' trade
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 562 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 523 B 523 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
EV / Sales 2024 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 165,08 $
Average target price 192,84 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.34.02%523 190
LI AUTO INC.12.40%22 401
NIO INC.-14.56%13 765
LUCID GROUP, INC.2.93%12 863
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-33.53%11 357
XPENG INC.-6.94%7 962
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer