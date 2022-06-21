Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:29 2022-06-21 pm EDT
723.31 USD   +11.23%
02:39pTesla worker rejects $15 mln payout in race bias lawsuit
RE
02:28pTwitter Board Again Urges Shareholders to Approve Elon Musk's Takeover Deal
MT
02:22pTesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla worker rejects $15 mln payout in race bias lawsuit

06/21/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 21 (Reuters) - A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict.

Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. They said in a statement that the award was unjust and would not deter future misconduct by Tesla.

"In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick lowered the jury award, which was one of the largest of its kind in a discrimination lawsuit, to $15 million in April. He had also denied Tesla's motion for a new trial, conditioned on Diaz's acceptance of the lower award.

Earlier this month the judge denied Diaz's motion for permission to appeal that ruling and gave him two weeks to accept the lower award or agree to a new trial.

Tesla is facing a series of lawsuits involving alleged widespread race discrimination and sexual harassment at its Fremont, California factory, including one by a California civil rights agency.

Last week, a Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit accusing the company's chief executive, Elon Musk, and board of directors of neglecting worker complaints and fostering a toxic workplace culture.

Tesla has denied wrongdoing and says it has policies in place to prevent and address workplace misconduct.

Diaz alleged that his colleagues and a supervisor subjected him to a hostile work environment that included slurs, caricatures and swastikas in his nine months working at the Fremont plant in 2015 and 2016.

A jury had awarded Diaz $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages last October, but Orrick in April said those numbers were excessive.

Diaz's lawyers in their statement on Tuesday said Orrick's decision highlighted systemic bias that federal judges have against juries, which in turn violates the constitutional rights plaintiffs have to a trial by jury. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:39pTesla worker rejects $15 mln payout in race bias lawsuit
RE
02:28pTwitter Board Again Urges Shareholders to Approve Elon Musk's Takeover Deal
MT
02:22pTesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit
RE
02:02pMegacap, energy shares lead broad Wall Street rebound
RE
01:47pMARKET CHATTER : Tesla Reportedly Plans Layoffs for Salaried Workforce; Shares Gain
MT
01:42pEquities Jump Midday as Fed's Bullard Calls for Credible Fed Action
MT
01:36pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Jump With Yields as Bullard Calls for Credible Fed Action
MT
01:35pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Putting Up Large Afternoon Gains
MT
01:17pArianne Phosphate Provides Operations Update
MT
12:23pWall Street sees higher probability of U.S. recession next year
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 643 M - -
Net income 2022 12 407 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 61,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 674 B 674 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
EV / Sales 2023 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 650,28 $
Average target price 920,35 $
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-38.47%673 944
NIO INC.-34.44%34 321
LI AUTO INC.3.27%33 686
LUCID GROUP, INC.-56.29%27 736
XPENG INC.-44.03%24 148
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-74.69%23 633