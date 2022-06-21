Tesla worker rejects $15 mln payout in race bias lawsuit

June 21 (Reuters) - A Black former elevator operator at
Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on
Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging
racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial
after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict.
Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned
down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San
Francisco. They said in a statement that the award was unjust
and would not deter future misconduct by Tesla.
"In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for
a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to
evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation
for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his
lawyers said.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick lowered the jury award,
which was one of the largest of its kind in a discrimination
lawsuit, to $15 million in April. He had also denied Tesla's
motion for a new trial, conditioned on Diaz's acceptance of the
lower award.
Earlier this month the judge denied Diaz's motion for
permission to appeal that ruling and gave him two weeks to
accept the lower award or agree to a new trial.
Tesla is facing a series of lawsuits involving alleged
widespread race discrimination and sexual harassment at its
Fremont, California factory, including one by a California civil
rights agency.
Last week, a Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit accusing the
company's chief executive, Elon Musk, and board of directors of
neglecting worker complaints and fostering a toxic workplace
culture.
Tesla has denied wrongdoing and says it has policies in
place to prevent and address workplace misconduct.
Diaz alleged that his colleagues and a supervisor subjected
him to a hostile work environment that included slurs,
caricatures and swastikas in his nine months working at the
Fremont plant in 2015 and 2016.
A jury had awarded Diaz $6.9 million of compensatory damages
and $130 million of punitive damages last October, but Orrick in
April said those numbers were excessive.
Diaz's lawyers in their statement on Tuesday said Orrick's
decision highlighted systemic bias that federal judges have
against juries, which in turn violates the constitutional rights
plaintiffs have to a trial by jury.
